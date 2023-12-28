2023: No Flying Cars, But Plenty of Other Surprises [PHOTOS]

In 1923, people made predictions about 2023. Some thought we might be living to 300 years old. Others were right on the money when they hypothesized we'd have watch-sized radio phones.

100 years from now, I doubt any of us will be tricentennials but maybe some of us will be on Mars -- and with less than half the gravity than Earth we'll weigh less and get fewer wrinkles.

Wyomingites will look back on 2023 as the year with record-breaking snow storms, floods, and tornadoes. The fall was tame and winter never came back after it dried up in the spring.

A dozen months, a dozen photos to look back at Casper in 2023.