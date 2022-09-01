2022 Wyoming Football Gameday Fan Guide

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming Athletics looks forward to another exciting and successful season. The Cowboys open the season on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against Tulsa. Temperatures will be in the upper 80’s fans are reminded to drink plenty of fluids. First Aid station are in the upper east side and lower west side of the stadium.

We want all Cowboy football fans to have an enjoyable experience inside War Memorial Stadium, while providing for a friendly and safe environment for fans of all ages.

Wyoming will continue its use of the Clear Bag Policy this season. Please look at the items below for what is permitted and prohibited:

Parking

Parking Passes All parking passes for the 2022 football season are either Mobile or Print At-Home and can be found on your account online or with the Gameday App. Step by step instructions for uploading mobile tickets can be found at gowyo.com/mobiletickets

Parking passes can also be purchased on a single game basis. Click the "single game parking" option on the ticket checkout page to add a parking pass to your cart. Single game parking passes are good for entrance into the Brown Lot or Cowboy Lot on the respective gameday.

Parking Lots will open at 8 a.m. Open container starts at 8 a.m. for games at 2 p.m. or earlier Noon for games at 4 p.m. or later



Mobile Tickets

Mobile tickets are now at Wyoming Athletics. So what does that mean for you? It means you will have quick and touchless entry into our venues using your phone. This will facilitate safer and easier interactions at the entrances, and allow for instant access to ticket updates and mobile parking passes. You’ll have the ability to manage, transfer or sell your tickets at any time. This will also reduce the risk of lost, stolen, counterfeit, or forgotten tickets.

Mobile tickets and parking passes will both be sent to ticket holders via email and can be accessed by ticket holders through the digital wallet functions on their smartphones or by downloading the WYO Gameday mobile app. See below for step-by-step instructions on how to access, download and scan your mobile tickets on both iPhone and Android devices.

Accessibility Services

Accessible Transportation– Wyoming Athletics offers golf cart shuttles for transporting disabled patrons from the four concourse entrances up and down the ramps in War Memorial Stadium. Should you require shuttle service, please wait at the bench provided near the bottom of each ramp. For assistance leaving the stadium, please wait at the top of the nearest ramp.

ADA Accessible Seating – Accessible seating is available on the Upper West side and Upper and Lower East side of the Stadium. Fans are encouraged to contact the WYO Athletic Ticket Office in advance to purchase tickets in these areas. Arrangements for seats that accommodate wheelchairs can be made in advance by contacting the WYO Athletic Ticket Office. Arrangements may also be made in advance for additional guests to accompany the wheelchair user in those areas if seating is available.

ADA Parking- ADA parking for fans with state issued handicapped parking placards is available in parking lots AA, D, S, FA, H and the Cowboy Field Lot. You must present your placard and display it appropriately while your vehicle is parked.

Accessible parking is free and on a first come first served basis.

There is an ADA shuttle from the Cowboy Field Lot (off of Willett Drive) during games.

The ADA shuttle will begin two hours prior to kickoff and run until 30 minutes after the completion of the game.

