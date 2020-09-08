200+ Miles of Westbound I-80 Closed in Wyoming

Winter weather and crashes have closed 200 miles of I-80 in Wyoming.

Specifically, the westbound lane is closed from Rock Springs to its junction with Interstate 25 in Cheyenne, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Highway officials do not know when the road will reopen. It's part of a "rolling closure."

According to the WYDOT website, the eastbound lane of I-80 remains open as of 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.