27-Year-Old Sentenced after Robbing Jackson ATM and Keeping Pics on his Cell Phone

A 27-year-old man from Houston, Texas has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for bank robbery and aiding and abetting, with three years of supervised release.

Court records show that on October 14, 2023, several men in hoods and masks stole ATM cash cassettes while a service repair technician was attempting to repair the ATM at a financial institution in Jackson.

Roosevelt Rashaud Keys was later stopped for a traffic violation and the deputy was able to gain his personal information, travel plans, and rental car agreement.

A further investigation revealed that Keys and his vehicle matched the one of the bank robbers.

Keys was ultimately arrested in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on unrelated charges.

Authorities discovered photos taken with Keys' cell phone on the day of the robbery showing him with bundles of money.

Natrona County Barn Destroyed in Fire June 25, 2024. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore. Photos courtesy Natrona County Fire District