Library hosting school board candidate forum Oct. 3

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Library is hosting a forum for Natrona County School Board of of Trustees candidates on Thursday, Oct. 3.

There are 12 candidates for the five seats on the school board open in the Nov. 5 general election.

“Hosted in partnership with the Casper League of Women Voters, this event will allow you to meet all the folks running for School Board, hear them speak, and ask them questions so that you can be a more informed voter for the November election,” the library said.

The event is free and open to the public, and will be recorded and posted on YouTube afterward. Call the library at 307-577-7323 for more information.

The candidates are as follows:

Kyla Alvey

Sarah Bieber

John Bolender

Melanie Connell

Albert Hall

Dana Howie

Shianne Huston

Elizabeth “Liz” Mahoney

Debbie Mccullar

Alex Petrino

Renea Redding

Thea True-Wells