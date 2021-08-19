16-Year-Old Arrested For First-Degree Murder In Fort Collins

A 16-year-old Fort Collins boy has been arrested for stabbing a man to death earlier this summer, according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post the victim, Todd Stout, was found dead under a bridge on July 5. The Larimer County Coroner's Office says he died from sharp force injuries.

According to the post, police haven't found any evidence that the killer knew Stout. The youth was arrested on First-Degree murder charges, but because he is a juvenile, police cannot release his name or photo to the public.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Julia Chenoweth at 970-416-2645. Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda has released the video below on the case:

