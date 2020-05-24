15 Train Cars Derail Near Bosler

Roughly 15 train cars derailed eight miles north of Bosler on Sunday morning.

Laramie Fire Department Acting Shift Commander Kevin Rice said no hazardous material was spilled. Rice said responders staged for a hazmat response, but after it was determined no such material spilled, it was called off.

Rice said the hazmat response team was activated due to Bosler being in a rural area.

"It's easier to call them off than it is to have them hurry up there," he said.

It was not immediately clear what the train was carrying. No injuries have been reported.