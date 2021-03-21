Canadian Pacific/Kansas City Southern Merger to Connect Canada, U.S., Mexico

Canadian Pacific Kansas City. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. via Trains Magazine

NEW YORK (AP) — Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has agreed to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion in cash and stock, creating the first rail network linking the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The deal values Kansas City Southern at $275 a share, based on Friday’s stock prices.  Kansas City Southern shares closed at $224 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The acquisition would need the approval of a U.S. regulator, the Surface Transportation Board.

Kansas City Southern. Whitney Curtis_Bloomberg via Getty Images
Canadian Pacific Railway, Ltd. Brett Gundlock_Bloomberg via Getty Images

The companies say they expect the process to take until mid-2022.

The combined company would operate about 20,000 miles of railway, employ 20,000 people and generate annual revenue of about $8.7 billion.

Bill Stephens, a writer for Trains Magazine, said he didn't believe the merger would have any meaningful impact on rail traffic in Wyoming.

 

 

 

 

 

 

