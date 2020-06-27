12,000+ Without Power In Casper Area

More than 12,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are without electricity in the Casper area as of midnight Saturday morning.

As of 12 a.m. Saturday morning, Rocky Mountain Power is reporting that 12,286 customers are without power. The cause is under investigation and the estimated restoration time is before 2 a.m. Rocky Mountain Power says the outage is due to a "substation problem."

A large portion of Casper — at least from Outer Drive and Casper Mountain Road down to the Big Tree District appears to be without power.

Several traffic lights in the southern portion of downtown Casper, up Wolcott Street to Casper College have also gone dark.

K2 Radio News will continue updating this story as we learn more.