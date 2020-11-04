112th Border War Set For Thursday Night in Fort Collins

The annual Border War football game between the Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State Rams will be Thursday night in Fort Collins and this will be a huge game, once again for both teams.

The Cowboys evened their record up at 1-1 as they dominated Hawaii last Friday 31-7. The Pokes running game was sensational and the UW defense had a solid effort as well. CSU is 0-1 on the year and opened the season with a 38-17 loss to Fresno State.

These two schools have met for 75 consecutive seasons and the Cowboys have had possession of the Bronz Boot for the last four years. UW has 3 trophy games this season but this one is by far, the most important. Head Coach Craig Bohl has enjoyed great success in this rivalry game. This will be the first Border War for CSU head coach Steve Addazio,

Cowboy linebacker Charles Hicks was named the Mountain West Conference defensive players of the week after an interception and a couple of sacks. He'll have to keep on an eye on the Rams pair of quarterbacks, Todd Centeio and Patrick O'Brien.

That's a 7 pm kickoff from Fort Collins on Thursday night and you will be able to listen to the game on K2 Radio in Casper and KOWB in Laramie.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app