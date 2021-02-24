10 Felony Stalking, 7 Other Charges Against Cheyenne Man Advance

A Cheyenne man accused of harassing his girlfriend by sending her 430 text messages in 20 hours has been bound over to Laramie County District Court on 17 charges.

Bradley Griffin, 39, is charged with 10 counts of felony stalking, breach of peace, interference with a peace officer, three counts of unlawful contact, criminal entry and property destruction.

Police say they were called around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 after Griffin reportedly showed up at his girlfriend's home uninvited, opened her bedroom window from the outside and began yelling at her to answer his calls. When his girlfriend threatened to call the cops, Griffin reportedly broke the window and drove off.

The woman reportedly told police that Griffin had sent her approximately 280 text messages that day and that she believed he was mad at her for not responding to them.

According to an affidavit, Griffin continued to text and call his girlfriend, and police were called back to the woman's home shortly before 3 p.m. on Feb. 6 because Griffin had been following and chasing her in his car.

Griffin was arrested later that night after leading police on a foot pursuit.

Griffin, who has a lengthy criminal history, is currently being held in the Laramie County jail on a $20,000 cash bond awaiting his arraignment.