1 Killed, 6 Injured in Head-On Collision Near Wright

A 39-year-old Utah woman was killed and six others injured in a head-on collision southeast of Wright Thursday night.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. near milepost 57 on Wyoming 450.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Kandi Turner was headed west when she crossed the centerline while negotiating a slight curve and collided with an oncoming pickup that was slowing to turn into a nearby coal mine.

Tanner was buckled up, but died from her injuries. Six others were injured in the crash, but the patrol didn't say to what extent.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

