1 Killed, 1 Injured in Rollover Southwest of Torrington

A 21-year-old Torrington man was killed and his passenger injured in a single-vehicle rollover southwest of Torrington late Monday night.

It happened shortly before midnight near milepost 13 on Wyoming 154, just outside of Veteran.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Kenneth Randall was headed south when he lost control of his SUV and rolled it two and a quarter times.

Randall was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene. Randall's passenger, 21-year-old Katelyn Cooley of Gillette, was also unbuckled and was taken to Community Hospital in Torrington for her injuries.

The patrol says it was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash. Driver inattention and alcohol use are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

