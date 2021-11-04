2 F.E. Warren Senior Airmen Among 4 Killed In Colorado Crash

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two victims of a head-on crash that killed four people on a highway south of the Wyoming-Colorado line were U.S. Air Force senior airmen.

The Weld County coroner says the crash early Saturday on U.S. 85 11 miles south of Cheyenne killed 22-year-old Yasmin Takiah Evans and 24-year-old Taylor Alize Lipscomb Ashley, both stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne.

The Denver Post reports the crash happened when a Jeep Cherokee driven by 30-year-old Jonathan William Upchurch, of Rockford, Illinois, crossed into an oncoming lane, hitting a Honda Accord carrying Evans and Ashley.

Thirty-year-old Zane Lee Schure, of Fort Collins, also was killed in the Jeep.