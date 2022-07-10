You’re Not High: This Colorado Town Really Wants To Be Called “Kush”

Before you ask (because I know you're already thinking about it), yes - this is serious.

A Colorado tiny town has put in a formal proposal to change its official name to, let's just say, something a little more cannabis-friendly.

According to the Denver Post, a group of individuals that make up the Board of Trustees in the tiny town of Moffat, CO met earlier this week to discuss the proposal of changing the town's name to...

Kush.

Welcome to Kush, CO (?)

There's a great possibility that you might've never heard of Moffat, CO - a tiny town with a population of just 113 people (as per the 2020 U.S. Census Count), nestled in the San Luis Valley in the southern part of the state.

To those who have heard of the tiny town, Moffat has a reputation for its agriculture and ranching history.

However, the few that make up the town's population today want to create a new reputation for their home.

“I’m looking to establish this as a world-renowned cannabis region,” Mike Biggio, a local business owner told the Denver Post.

As per reports, Biggio and his business partner founded Area 420, a collection of 70 grow operations in town 5 years ago; collectively, they likely represent the highest concentration of cannabis producers in the entire state of Colorado.

At this point, it only seems to make perfect sense as to why Biggio would suggest changing the town's name from Moffat to another name that would, arguably, better showcase what (Biggio believes) the tiny town should now be known for:

“Kush,” a moniker for marijuana named after the Hindu Kush mountain range in south-central Asia, could be the next Humboldt County, California, Biggio told the Denver Post - the equivalent to the Napa Valley for marijuana.

“This would show the town has both feet in on this and reflect the new culture here,” he said.

What Needs To Happen For This Name Change To *Actually* Take Effect

For starters, Biggio needs support behind this master plan of his - and it seems like he's got it.

“Change is always good,” said Cassandra Foxx, Moffat’s mayor, who said she’d vote for the town rename, according to the Denver Post.

“The most dangerous phrase is, ‘We’ve always done it this way.’ That’s the death of society.”

For a town like Moffat, CO - that apparently isn't too fond of marijuana or anything having to do with the production of the controversial plant - the tiny town seems to be financially thriving on Biggio's Moffat-based marijuana business.

Since Area 420 took root five years ago, the Denver Post says that tax revenue has skyrocketed in a place that had virtually none beforehand: revenue quickly rose from $80,000 to $120,000 annually, and only continued to rise from there.

In 2021, the tiny town of Moffat took in approximately $400,000 in excise taxes; the majority of that money was brought in directly from Biggio's business.

“This town was able to just exist,” Foxx said of life before Area 420 came to Moffat.

That money has since been used to fund research for a new water and sewer system in the tiny town, along with school upgrades, fresh paving, and housing development.

“They were just there. The status quo was kept. Then Area 420 came and brought us industry. It’s been exponential growth.”

The mayor of Moffat, while a strong supporter of the town name change, is not the only one; the Denver Post says that longtime resident J.W. Matthews called the push for Kush “brilliant.”

“We need fresh blood,” he said. “The name change is gonna be a great thing, a positive step forward.”

Of course, however, not everyone in town agrees with the proposed name change.

So, What's Next?

Following a Board of Trustees meeting earlier this week, town officials say they’re still figuring out how a change could even happen, the Denver Post said — whether it would take a ballot measure or a petition.

Biggio says that locals have expressed concern over the potential of having to redo paperwork should the town change names, but he feels those concerns have been blown out of proportion.

“Let’s put this up to whatever fair democratic measure and let the public speak."

