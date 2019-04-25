You Can Spend the Night in a Wyoming Fire Lookout Tower For Cheap

If you're looking for a unique way to spend a Wyoming summer night, I have an idea for you. Did you know you can rent a Wyoming fire lookout tower for cheap?

It's true. The National Park Service rents out the Spruce Mountain Fire Tower located in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest. Here are the specific directions from the NPS website:

Take Hwy 130 west of Laramie to Hwy 11 and Albany, WY. The tower is located seven miles west of Albany, Wyoming on Forest Road #500, a well-graveled road accessible by two-wheel-drive vehicles. Hiking and scenic driving opportunities abound nearby.

There are some things you need to know before road tripping to this fire tower. The reservation site says there is no electricity or water there and the reservation is limited to no more than 2 people, but you can have 10 others camp nearby. Oh, and there's no smoking.

Sound good? Then, you need to GO HERE. That is the Recreation.gov website where you can check availability and make reservations. It will only cost you $40 a night. That's a crazy bargain for an experience like this.