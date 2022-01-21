Yellowstone Sets Record For Visits In 2021

Yellowstone National Park saw more visitors than ever in 2021.

According to the National Park Service, the park hosted 4,860,537 visits in 2021. That's up 28% from last year, making it the busiest year on record.

Additionally, visitation in May, June, July, August and September were the busiest on record.

July was the busiest month for the park on record with visits exceeding 1 million.

Of the 4.8 million visits to Yellowstone last year, 350,000 were visitors reentering the park.

Park officials say that is likely because the park had 20% fewer overnight stays during the year.

"Due to a variety of factors including construction projects and COVID-19, the park had approximately 20% fewer campsites and hotel rooms available in 2021 compared to previous years," the park said.

Other areas the park tracked include trail counters, tonnage of trash, water usage and public safety calls. Data associated with those indicators also showed an increase in visitors.