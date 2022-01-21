Rock Legend Meat Loaf Has Died at Age 74

Rock 'n' roll legend and accomplished actor Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," began a statement on the late rocker's Facebook page.

"His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World," the statement continued, singling out his greatest musical success, "Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time."

The post went on, "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!"

Best known for the Bat Out of Hell trilogy, Meat Loaf was among the best selling musical artists of all time, authoring timeless hits with his on-and-off writing partner Jim Steinman such as "Paradise By the Dashboard Light," "I'd Do Anything For Live (But I Won't Do That)," "Bat Out of Hell," "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," "Dead Ringer for Love" and more.

Onstage, the singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, was a force. Renowned for his impassioned, high-energy performances, Meat Loaf leapt and rolled across stages for decades until he ceased touring after 2016. In the fall of that year, he underwent spinal fusion surgery and, in an interview, suggested that his weight had contributed to problems with his knees and back. Meat Loaf had previously undergone knee replacement surgeries in 2012 and 2013 as well.

In all, the performer released 12 studio albums, the latest being 2016's Braver Than We Are. Meat Loaf also expressed in October that he had his sights set on new music in 2022 and was hoping to enter the production phase of a TV game show based off the "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" hit.

Loudwire extends our condolences to the Aday family and all who were close with the rock legend.