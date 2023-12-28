Yellowstone Celeb Launches New Whiskey to Wet Your Whistle

Cole Hauser, a co-star on the popular Yellowstone series, has partnered with two people to put a new bourbon on Montana shelves. It's called Lazy K Bar Whiskey, named for one of the oldest cattle ranches in Big Sky Country. His partners are the owner of the ranch, David Leuschen, and local spirits expert Britt West.

The bourbon is bottled in Bozeman, Montana. It's tasting notes include caramel, toffee, and aged honey with sweet toast, malted grain, herbal notes, dark spices, and a hint of apple. You'll only be able to find this $100 bottle of whiskey in Montana, though.

"It's damn good," says Hauser of his product.

While he's mostly known for his role as Rip, once upon a time Hauser played a guy named Benny in a little movie called Dazed and Confused alonside Matthew McConaughey -- which I bring up because McConaughey is rumored to be starring in the Yellowstone series' sequel titled 2024. However, we won't see it until after Yellowstone's Season Five premiers in November.

Hold on to your cowboy hats, it's going to be a good year.