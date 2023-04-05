Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium Upgrades to Begin This Fall

LARAMIE -- The west side of War Memorial Stadium is getting a major facelift, beginning this fall.

Consider it a 75th birthday present for the 29,181-seat home of Wyoming football.

According to Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman, that will be a $95 million project, which includes premium loge seating, upgraded concessions, new restrooms and a renovated press box, among many other upgrades.

Get our free mobile app

Burman appeared on the From The Chair Podcast Wednesday with Mike Hamilton and said fundraising has been underway but there is still a "long way to go."

This plan -- which has been in the works for five years and could reach up to $150 million all together -- also includes a new 50-meter x 25-yard pool, locker rooms and seating areas, something Burman said has been sorely needed in Laramie.

MORE UW FOOTBALL NEWS VIA 7220SPORTS:

* Wyoming's newest running back looking for larger role in Laramie

* Caden Becker not only welcomed a position change, he asked for it

* Pokes Practice Report: Preparing for Texas Tech? Already?

* Wrook Brown prepared to 'pay rent' to keep starting job

* Sabastian Harsh entering 2023 season with a new perspective

* Pokes Practice Report: Consistency at QB a must this spring

* 10 thoughts heading into Wyoming's spring football camp

The Difference Makers Campaign is in hopes of raising $20 million, which will be matched by the state of Wyoming.

"We have a plan to fund it and we're going to start this fall," Burman told Hamilton Wednesday. "We're really excited about it. It's going to be transformational."

You can find all the renderings and amenities right HERE. (Page 12)

In 2018, the university opened the High Altitude Performance Center in the north end zone of the Cowboys' football stadium. More than 135 donors raised $24 million for the project and the state kicked in an additional $20 million. Burman calls that the "prize jewel" of the facility complex.

"We are blessed in Wyoming that all of these projects get some level of state support," Burman said on the podcast, adding that the newest construction will be more than 50% state funded.

Listen to Burman's comments on this project right HERE.

- Just The Facts: Size Doesn't Matter For Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium