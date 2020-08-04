Wyoming Football Likely to Limit Stadium Capacity

CASPER (AP) — The University of Wyoming's athletic director says the school will likely keep its football stadium at quarter capacity for this upcoming season, with a chance that capacity could go as far down as to one-fifth.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the athletic department is still working with health officials to parse out specific details.

The school's athletic director, Tom Burman, says the War Memorial Stadium’s capacity will likely be 20% to 35%.

That would mean nearly 5,800 to 10,000 people will be allowed to attend each college football game at the venue. The regular capacity of the stadium is about 29,000 people.

