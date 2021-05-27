LARAMIE -- Did you know it would take the populations of Gillette (32,857), Laramie (32,381), Rock Springs (23,319), Sheridan (17,844) and Wright (1,200) to create a sellout inside Michigan's famed 107,601-seat Big House, the largest college football stadium in the nation?

For those of you not familiar with the Cowboy State, those are Wyoming's third through sixth most inhabited cities, along with the small mining town in Campbell County.

Get our free mobile app

If you follow University of Wyoming Athletics at all, you probably know that on fall Saturdays in Laramie, that quaint college town turns into the second largest in the state -- just 2,045 less than Cheyenne -- if War Memorial Stadium reaches its 29,181 capacity.

Heck, a sellout makes the Cowboys home field the fifth largest city in the state on its own, 5,862 people more than Rock Springs.

JUST THE FACTS SERIES:

* UW doubles down on live mascots

* Dominant Donahue

* Wyoming vs. Power 5

* UW has 84 NFL Draft picks. Where does that rank?

* Brian Lee could pick it

* UW has elevation. You?

* Wyoming's bowl history



So, just where does the Cowboys' cathedral 7,220 feet above sea level rank amongst the rest of the FBS teams in the nation?

You might be surprised to hear there are 17 stadiums with less seating, including one in the Mountain West Conference:

UB Stadium - Buffalo - (29,013)

Glass Bowl - Toledo - (26,248)

Maverik Stadium - Utah State - 25,513

Dix Stadium - Kent State - (25,319)

Paulson Stadium - Georgia Southern - (24,300)

Yager Stadium - Miami-Ohio - (24,286)

Huskie Stadium - Northern Illinois - (24,000)

Peden Stadium - Ohio - (24,000)

Doyt Perry Stadium - Bowling Green - (23,724)

FIU Stadium - Florida International - (23,500)

Center Parc Credit Union Stadium - Georgia State - (23,000)

Scheumann Stadium - Ball State - (22,500)

LT Smith Stadium - Western Kentucky - (22,113)

Foreman Field - Old Dominion - (20,118)

McGuirk Stadium - UMass - (17,000)

Jerry Richardson Stadium - UNC Charlotte - (15,314)

Brooks Stadium - Coastal Carolina - (15,000)

Taking out 2020's COVID-19-shortened season, Wyoming has won nine of 12 home games since 2018, including eight victories in a row. The Cowboys are 324-201-18 all-time in Laramie. That's a win percentage of .614.

Not too shabby.