Wyomingites Will Be Able To Catch A Movie Again Soon

WyoMovies announced Friday that it will be opening some of its theaters, including facilities in Casper, in two weeks.

"We will be opening Studio East and Studio City Mesa (Casper), Studio City UW (Laramie), the Capitol Cinema 12 (Cheyenne) and the Star Stadium (Rock Springs) on Friday, June 19," the company announced.

The company has announced a number of special protocols including social distancing. In addition to that, WyoMovies has introduced a "Clean Freak Squad" who will be cleaning seats and handrails before each show.

Hand sanitizer stations will be provided and all employees will be wearing face masks or coverings.

Until the company gets new movies to put on for the public, WyoMovies will be showing classic movies.