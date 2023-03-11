1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Film Playing at Studio City This Weekend

Cowabunga, dudes!

WyoMovies, in partnership with Flashback Cinema is bringing the lean, green, fighting machines back to the big, wide, silver screens (we’re amazed that worked as well as it did).

That’s right, dudes and dudettes – the original 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film is back on the big screen and it’s playing today (Saturday), Sunday, and Wednesday!

The film tells the story of four, well, turtles. Who also happen to me mutants. And ninjas. And teenagers. Hence the title.

These four teenage turtles, named after Baroque artists, are Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael and they’re on a quest to save New York City from the dreaded Splinter and his unfortunately-named Foot Clan. They’re also on a quest for pizza.

The original film came out in 1990, just three years after the animated show took the world by storm, following the Turtles' original appearance in the comic books series of the same name, created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. Upon its release, it became the highest-grossing independent film of all time and it was the ninth highest-grossing film worldwide of 1990.

The film starred Judith Hoag as April O'Neal, and Elias Koteas as Casey Jones. It featured the voice acting of Brian Tochi, Robbie Rist, Corey Feldman, and Josh Pais as the titular turtles.

For children of the '90s, this incarnation was the version of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The cartoon was great, but the 1990 film was in a whole 'nother league.

While critically it didn't fare as well, it grossed over $202 million on a budget of $13.5 million. It spawned two sequels - one of which was good, the other was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, through the '80s and '90s, was a phenomenon. It was toys and it was comic books and it cartoons and it was Happy Meals (or, more accurately, BK Kids Club Meals) and it was, of course, movies.

And now you can relive every kick, every punch, every slice of pizza on the big screen, thanks to WyoMovies and Flashback Cinema.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is playing at Studio City West at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, as well as 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tickets can be purchased at the WyoMovies website.

