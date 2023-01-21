Studio City Partnering with 5150′ Local to Offer Free Popcorn on Saturday

Come one, come all to Studio City East or Studio City West on Saturday, January 21.

Not only are there some incredible movies showing (including The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser in his mesmerizing comeback role), WyoMovies is also offering a free snack.

That's right - Studio City East and West are offering a free large popcorn to the first 400 groups or families that come to the movies.

This is in conjunction with 5150' Week, a week-long partnership between restaurants, bars, coffee shops and more to bring incredible deals to the community of Casper.

It also comes just two days after National Popcorn Day and, as far as we're concerned, this still counts as a celebration of that iconic day.

There is a catch, however. As we said, the free popcorn goes to the first 400 groups or families. The day is almost over and matinees were undoubtedly packed, which means the sooner you get to the movies, the better of a chance you have in getting your free popped corn.

Tell 'em K2 Radio sent ya.

