Wyomingites Watch for ‘Earthgrazers’ Tonight: Aquarids Meteor Shower to Peak

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower will peak tonight between May 5 and May 6.

This shower is caused by Earth passing through the debris left behind by Halley's Comet. While visible from around the globe, the Southern Hemisphere offers better viewing conditions.

While the Southern hemisphere will have the best view, Wyoming won't have terrible seats.

How to Watch:

Find a dark spot with minimal light pollution.

Look east before dawn, as this is when the meteors are most visible.

Allow at least 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness.

The radiant point (where the meteors appear to originate) is in the constellation Aquarius.

Characteristics:

Eta Aquarid meteors are known for their long, glowing trails and are also swift, meaning they don't typically create bright, long-lasting fireballs.

In the Northern Hemisphere, including Wyoming, the meteors appear as "Earthgrazers" -- meteors that seem to skim the horizon.

Expected Rate:

Under ideal conditions, you might see 10-30 meteors per hour in the Northern Hemisphere, while those in the Southern Hemisphere could see many more.

Halley's Comet:

The shower is caused by debris from Halley's Comet as Earth passes through its orbital path.

Lunar Rainbow: Why the Moon Changes Colors, Explained When the moon lies on the horizon, the color will be most intense, usually red or orange. When there's more blue light, as during the early morning hours, we're more likely to see purple and blue-tinged moons. Here's why: Gallery Credit: Phylicia Peterson, Townsquare Media Laramie/Cheyenne

PICTURES: See Inside Elvis Presley's Spectacular $5.65 Million Honeymoon Hideaway The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,695-square-foot Palm Springs hideaway where Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon has sold for $5.65 million. Designed by renowned architect William Krisel, the lavish, futuristic estate earned the distinction of the "House of Tomorrow" from Look Magazine in 1962. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker