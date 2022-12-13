The Geminid meteor shower has been happening since November 19, but it's peaking tonight and tomorrow night.

These geminoids are a product of the asteroid Phaethon, a strange blue comet-like rock.

When there is little to no moonlight, viewers can expect to see up to 150 meteors per hour according to the American Meteor Society.

This year, however, the bright moon could make it harder to spot them.

Also hapening is the Ursid meteor shower. These guys are often neglected as they peak just before Christmas and at a lower frequency.

However, at their peak (Dec. 21-22) the moon is only 3% full, which will make it much easier to spot them. Observers normally see 5-10 Ursids per hour on those nights and early mornings.

