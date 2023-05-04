When to See May’s “Flower Moon” and Meteor Shower in Wyoming

Persephone has ushered in springtime flowers and blossoms on the trees. And with that, May's Flower Moon will arrive on Friday, May 5.

The best viewing time for Wyomingites is just before noon at 11:36 MST. It will also appear full Thursday (98% to be exact) to the early hours of Sunday.

"It will be below the horizon at this time, so plan to venture outdoors on the nights of the 4th and the 5th to get the best view of the bright full Flower Moon! Find a location with unobstructed views of the horizon, if possible. See what time the moon will be visible in your area with our Moonrise and Moonset Calculator." ~ The Old Farmer's Almanac

There will be a coinciding lunar eclipse, however it will not be visible in North America.

Stargazers can also see the tail-end of the Eta Aquarids metor shower, known to produce up to 60 meteors per hour at it's peak, May 6 -- which isn't ideal timing with the almost-full moon, but still worth checking out. Your best chance will be just before dawn, look to the Aquarius constellation.

