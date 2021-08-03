Woman, 2 Children Killed in North Dakota Crash From Wyoming
GLEN ULLIN, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died along with her two children in a fiery interstate crash in Morton County.
According to the patrol, 32-year-old Alisha Waters and her two children, a boy and a girl, were killed Sunday when their vehicle veered off of Interstate 94 near Glen Ullin, entered the median, then vaulted down to railroad tracks below the interstate bridge.
The patrol said the vehicle rolled over and caught fire. Authorities say the three were traveling from Bismarck to their hometown of Sheridan, Wyoming. The Highway Patrol did not identify the children.
