State of Wyoming and Veteran’s Affairs Work to Improve Veteran Access to Mental Health Care

The State of Wyoming and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced that they have launched a new program to connect Veterans in rural areas with both telehealth and mental health resources.

That's according to a press release from the Sheridan VA, who wrote that the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Wyoming State Parks have posted various informational flyers at rest areas across Wyoming that will "help connect Veterans to VA resources while they are traveling."

According to the release, the flyers will present information about telehealth options for Veterans, the closest VA locations, and the Veterans Crisis Line.

The release states that, per the 2020 U.S. Census, Wyoming is the least populous state, yet the tenth largest state. Because of this, Wyoming has more than 6,900 miles of highways and byways, with numerous rest areas along the way.

The VA has worked closely with WYDOT to provide these flyers to 33 rest areas across the state. These flyers will empower Veterans to access care based on their emergent, urgent, or routine health care needs.

"WYDOT is happy to take part in any initiative that helps support and take care of our Veterans," said Luke Reiner, WYDOT Director. "While Wyoming is the least populated state, we see a high volume of both tourist and commercial traffic on our highways. Many of those drivers could benefit from these services and this is a great way to ensure they know what options are available."

The release stated a major focus of this initiative is to focus on Veteran's access to mental health care while they are traveling.

"Wyoming State Parks is actively working with the Department of Veterans Affairs in an effort to promote the mental health benefits of spending time outdoors,” said Deputy Director Nick Neylon, “and we look forward to developing other opportunities for Veterans around the state."