Wyoming Woman Shares Her Battle with the Wind and Trash Can

Trash day can be a day of war for us Wyoming folks. A lady just showed a battle she just endured with her trash can and the Wyoming wind.

This special moment was just shared on Wyoming Reddit. Enjoy.

There's not a lot more that I can add other than we've all been there. I actually position my trash can in a way where it won't block the street when it's blown over because it will be blown over.

The fact that this woman is unfortunate enough to get smacked upside her head with the lid is just wrong place wrong time. We've all been there. If you haven't and you live in Wyoming and you have trash, you will eventually.