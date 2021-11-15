Watch Wyoming’s Jeffree Star Take 2 Yaks into a Store

There is no one quite like Wyoming's Jeffree Star. He's a free spirit unlike any other and a new video shows him accompanied by two yaks in a supply store.

I saw a video shared on the Wyoming sub-Reddit page and I had to do some digging to verify it's really Jeffree Star. By all appearances (literally), this is Jeffree and his yaks. Jeffree recently referred to yaks as "magical creatures" and who can blame him?

If you're late to the Jeffree Star party, he has made his home near Casper, Wyoming and he's dang proud of it. He also recently shared pics of his baby yaks which I would imagine are the ones seen in the tractor supply store with Jeffree on Reddit.

Get our free mobile app

Jeffree is such a famous and connected guy that there's word that his California home was recently toured by Britney Spears. She's free now, by the way.

Leave it to Jeffree Star to innovate when it comes to what you take into your local supply store. Someday perhaps we'll all have yaks. Or, at least we can dream.

ALSO: PEEK INSIDE JON BON JOVI'S NEW $43 MILLION PALM BEACH MANSION