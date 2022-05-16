Wyoming Woman Charged In Stabbing; Victim Given 50% Chance To Live

A Wyoming woman is facing two decades behind bars for allegedly stabbing a man, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

According to documents filed in US District Court for Wyoming, Jessica Anna Wallongwinbull is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

A criminal complaint states authorities were called to SageWest Hospital in Lander where the victim was being treated. The victim was eventually flown to a hospital in northern Colorado for higher-level treatment.

Court documents state the attending physician told investigators the victim had less than a 50-percent chance of surviving.

The complaint states Wallowingbull told investigators she had been in an on-and-off relationship with the victim for more than a decade. Wallowingbull is currently pregnant with their second daughter.

Court documents allege that Wallowingbull said she was intoxicated and hurt the victim by stabbing him twice at their Fort Washakie home. She said she believed she stabbed him twice, but did not specifically remember the incident.

The victim suffered a gaping stab wound to his neck and was stabbed in his chest. The attending physician told police the victim suffered a dissected carotid artery at his heart, which would restrict blood flow to the brain.

The victim's current condition is unknown. Wallowingbull has not yet had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.