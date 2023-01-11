Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Supervisor Wins Technician of the Year Award

The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) announced in a press release the recent award given to Cheryl Schwartzkopf, district supervisor for Converse County Weed and Pest.

“She works well with landowners, county and state officials, and other weed and pest districts around the state.”

The Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts (WACD) gave Schwartzkopf the Outstanding Technician award.

According to WACD, the Outstanding Technician award goes to any individual active in the field of natural resource conservation and provides technical assistance on natural resource stewardship.

“Cheryl values hard work and doing the best job possible in all circumstances,” said Kelli Little, Executive Director of WACD.

Schwartzkopf has been with the Converse County Weed and Pest (CCWP) since 2002.

She has continuously partnered with WACD while working on projects, such as Russian olive removal and cheatgrass control.

Under her leadership, CCWP has treated over 250,000 acres of cheatgrass in Converse County.

In addition to weed control, CCWP and WACD partner on many workshops throughout the year.

Schwartzkopf was very honored to have received the award. She mentioned that without the help from others, she wouldn’t have been able to do the work that helped her receive the award.

“I can’t do the work I get done without the backing and support of my weed and pest board,” Schwartzkopf stated.

“They have backed me a hundred percent, so I appreciate my board. I also want to thank Michelle Huntington and Anna Gray of Converse County Conservation District for their support.”

For information about Wyoming Weed and Pest Council, visit wyoweed.org and follow on Facebookand Twitter.

