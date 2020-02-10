Wyoming Town Debates Length of Liquor License Suspensions

The penalty for liquor license holders in a Wyoming town who repeatedly sell alcohol to minors could be reduced from a suspension of four months to 10 days.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported the proposed change is part of an overhaul to municipal liquor codes in Jackson.

The town council voted to approve a 10-day suspension for three failed compliance checks in a year.

Officials say the change was due to concerns among town councilors that the license suspension for failing three compliance checks in a year was too severe.