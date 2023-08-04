City of Casper Now Accepting Bar and Grill Liquor License Applications

The City of Casper will be accepting applications from any person who is interested in purchasing a bar and grill liquor license.

The City Council will have the final determination on which application(s) will move forward in the application process.

Applications will be accepted from Aug. 9, 2023, through Sept. 29, 2023, at 7:59 a.m.

Filing forms and supplemental requirements are available online or by calling the Licensing Specialist at (307) 235-7568.

