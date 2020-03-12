The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra has canceled its Saturday concert due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At the strong recommendation of Dr. Mark Dowell, infectious disease specialist and Natrona County Public Health Officer, we have made the decision to cancel our Saturday, March 14, 2020 concert and all concert-related events," the group said Thursday.

"We believe it to be in the best interest of the community given the size of the gathering and the attendance of many patrons who are at a greater risk of serious infection. The health and safety of our patrons is a top priority at this time," the group added.

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra will continue to assess the situation and plan for the remainder of their season.

"It is our most sincere hope that everyone stays healthy, and we hope to see all of you back in the concert hall very soon," they said.