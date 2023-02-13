Goo Goo Dolls Coming to the Ford Wyoming Center in September

The Ford Wyoming Center just announced that the Goo Goo Dolls will be stopping in Casper September 16th for THE BIG NIGHT OUT TOUR with special guests Fitz and the Tantrums.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

They are best known for their 2000s grunge rock with hit songs like: Iris, Name, and Slide.

Anyone else remember when Meg Ryan and Nicholas Cage fell in love in the City of Angels with this heartbreaker of a song in the soundtrack??