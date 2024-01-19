Challenge Accepted: Wyoming State Fair Races to Raise $500,000

The Wyoming State Legislature has presented a challenge to the Wyoming State Fair. If they can raise $500,000 for the Endowment by June 1, 2024, the legislature will generously match the amount.

So far they've raised $149,000.

It's a lofty goal, but the WSF is eager to meet the challenge.

They kicked off the Campaign with the Chancey Williams Fundraising Concert in October that raised significant funds, and since put together a campaign steering committee to make major donor requests, formed a "Blue & Green Challenge" for FFA Chapters and 4-H clubs with prizes to be won, and a golf tournament in May at Casper's Three Crowns Golf Club in Casper.

Young state fair exhibitors like McKartee Darr, who showcased her pigs for the first time last year, shared why she loves the state fair at the Chancey Williams concert:

"I loved meeting new friends and teaching my friends

how to show animals.

"The State Fair has taught me all about dedication and work ethic. Showing livestock at one of the highest levels, seeing yourself succeed, and developing skills that you will use in your future is amazing.”

The WSF was started in 1905 in Douglas, Wyoming. It strives to show off the culture and heritage of Wyoming. For over 100 years, the event has seen generations of families come together to celebrate the state's heritage, agriculture, industry, youth, entrepreneurs, artists, and more.

Last year the WST won the PRCA's esteemed title of "Mountain States PRCA Circuits Small Rodeo of the Year for 2023."

This year Wyoming's State Fair is being held Aug. 13th through the 17th.

If you wish to donate you can do so online or in person at the main office in Ag Hall at 400 W Center Street in Douglas or by sending a check with "Endowment" to 400 W. Center/ P.O. Drawer 10/ Douglas, WY 82633.

Cow Belle's Ag Expo Hosts Hundreds of Students Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore