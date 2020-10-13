Some Yellowstone National Park Lodging Canceled for Winter

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (AP) — Officials say there will be no guest lodging at Yellowstone National Park’s largest lodge for the winter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Xanterra Travel Collections operates accommodations in the park and says the company will also close a campground a week earlier than normal.

Xanterra officials say they will close more than 100 housing units to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Another consideration in the company's decision is the fact that there are very few medical services in that area of the park.

Yellowstone is accessible by winter only on snowmobiles and vehicles called snowcoaches that transport people.