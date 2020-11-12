Wyoming Sets Another Record for COVID-19 Hospitalizations

CASPER (AP) — Wyoming has recorded its highest number of hospitalizations from the coronavirus for the sixth consecutive day.

The state reported 183 current hospitalizations on Wednesday.

The figure is an increase from the Wyoming Department of Health's report on Tuesday, when the agency recorded 178 hospitalizations from the virus.

Wyoming had set a new all-time high for coronavirus hospitalizations last Friday with 147 patients.

The state has surpassed that figure on each subsequent day since.

There are only two available ICU beds at the Wyoming Medical Center, with 17 of the hospital's 19 beds filled. There are zero ICU beds available at Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center or SageWest in Lander.

