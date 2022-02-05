Wyoming Senator, Special Forces Vet, Leland Christensen Has Died

Wyoming has lost one of the most influential leaders of this generation.

Former State Senator Leland Christensen has passed away.

Christensen had been hospitalized with COVID-19 for over a month before his passing.

Christensen served in the State Senate from 2011 through 2018. He unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2016, losing to Liz Cheney.

Prior to his career in politics, Christensen served as a member of the 19th Special Forces Group in the Utah National Guard.

At the time of his passing, Christensen served as State Director for US Senator Cynthia Lummis's office.