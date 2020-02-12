Wyoming Senate Rejects Handgun Waiting Period Bill

The Wyoming Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly rejected introducing a bill that would have mandated a three-day waiting period on handgun purchases.

The vote against introduction of Senate File 80 was 27-2. Democrat Lisa Anslemi-Dalton (D-Sweetwater County) joined every Republican senator who was present in voting against the measure. Republican Senator Wyatt Agar was absent.

The only yes votes were Senators Chris Rothfuss and Mike Gierau, both Democrats. Rothfuss, who was one of the sponsors of the legislation, told senators the bill was aimed at preventing suicides.

He said Wyoming is consistently among the states with the most suicides per capita and added voting for the bill ''might save a life."

Since the bill would have needed a 2/3 yes vote for introduction, the two votes it received were far from achieving that goal.