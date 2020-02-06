Three-Day Waiting Period For Handgun Sales In Wyoming Proposed

A bill that would require a waiting period of three business days on sales of handguns purchased from licensed gun dealers in Wyoming has been proposed in the Wyoming Legislature.

You can read Senate File 80 here.

The law would not apply to trades of handguns in Wyoming. The bill is being sponsored by Sen. Chris Rothfuss (D-Albany County) and Reps. Cathy Connolly (D-Albany County) and Dan Furphy (R-Albany County).

It was filed on Wednesday, Feb. 5 for the session that gets underway on Monday, Feb. 10. Since the 2020 session of the legislature is a budget session, it will take a two-thirds majority vote to get non-budget bills such as Senate File 80 introduced.