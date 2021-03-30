Wyoming Senate Passes Revenge Porn Bill, It Goes Back To House

A bill aimed at "revenge porn" has now passed both houses of the Wyoming Legislature this session.

The Wyoming Senate on Monday approved House Bill 85 29-0 with one Senator absent. The bill now goes back to the Wyoming House to review an amendment made to the bill in the Senate. If the House signs off on the changes, the bill will move on to Governor Mark Gordon.

The original version of the bill passed the House 60-0.

The bill could apply either to actual images of the intended victim, or photoshopped images where the person's head appears on someone else's body. A common scenario for the activity being targeted might be when a boyfriend and girlfriend have ended their relationship, and one of them posts intimate pictures online or on social media as a way to harass or embarrass the other.

 According to Senate Judiciary Committee testimony earlier this month, Wyoming is one of the few states that does not have such a law on the books. The bill's primary sponsor, Rep. Clark Stith [R-Sweetwater County], told the committee the bill was an effort to close a loophole in state law. Under the version of the bill passed by the House, the person convicted under the bill could face a penalty of up to 6 months in jail and/or a fine of $1,000.

But the Senate Judiciary Committee increased the potential penalties to up to a year in prison and a $5,000 fine. The House will have to vote on whether to concur with those changes. If they reject the change, the bill would have to go to a conference committee to try to hammer out an agreement.

