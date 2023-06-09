Wyoming School District Goes Into Lockout On Wednesday

Washakie County School District#1 schools went into lockout on Wednesday due to concerns about a possible mentally disturbed man in the area.

That's according to a post on the Washakie County Sheriff's Office/Worland Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, the situation arose after a mental health crisis facility contacted Worland Police about a man who was on a Title 25 hold having left the facility on foot.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, a Title 25 hold is activated "If the preliminary assessment finds that the person is mentally ill and a danger to self or others, s/he will be temporarily detained for a period no longer than 72 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and legal holidays."

According to the report, the man had made threats of harming himself. The post goes on to say:

WPD Officers and WCSO Deputies responded to the area, and immediately contacted the Washakie County School District #1 to have the schools go into a lockout as a precautionary measure. Officers also contacted nearby childcare facilities as well as local businesses to advise them of the situation.

But the post says the man was eventually found and was taken to talk to mental health professionals without further incident. At that point the lockout was lifted.

