Wyoming Safety Epps Drafted by Vikings

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming safety Marcus Epps has been drafted by the Minnesota Vikings.

Epps was selected with the 19th pick in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Epps walked on at Wyoming in 2014. After redshirting as a freshman, he started 50 games for the Cowboys over the next four years.

He concluded his Wyoming career with 325 career tackles, ranking No. 11 in Wyoming school history. Among all active FBS players in 2018, Epps tied for 12th in career interceptions, with nine, and he ranked No. 23 in the nation among active players in career solo tackles, averaging 4.30 per game.