Burrow to Join Exclusive NFL Company if LSU QB is Top Pick

Joe Burrow has a chance to join some exclusive company if the LSU quarterback winds up going No. 1 overall to Cincinnati in the NFL draft.

Not only could he become the ninth quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy and be the first overall selection since 1967, that would mark the first time in the common draft era a Heisman winner has been the top pick in three straight drafts.

Even better, Burrow would join Cam Newton in 2011 as the only quarterbacks since 1967 to be the top draft pick right after winning both the Heisman and the national championship.