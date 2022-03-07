Wyoming Restaurant Claims To Have The Best Steak In The State

In a state like Wyoming where there are more cows than people and steak is one of the most popular foods, claiming to have the best steak in the state is brave.

Foodie and content creator Lisa Nguyen's life revolves around food. According to her website Telehuefood.com, Lisa has a passion for food and helping family-owned businesses get the word out about their food.

This past summer, Lisa was rolling through Wyoming and thought she would check out the Aspen House Restaurant in Rawlins. The restaurant is in a historic house and the sign on the side of the restaurant it says 'Best Steak In Wyoming'.

On the restaurants website, they stand by the statement that

Aspen House has and always will serve the best steaks in Wyoming

Steak is one of my favorite meals and to hear that Aspen House may have the best steak in Wyoming, I'm definitely going to have to stop there on my next adventure. Everything I saw from Lisa's short video, the steak, restaurant and atmosphere will not be disappointing.

When you read claims that someone has the best of something, the internet will usually try to debunk those claims. So I went to Google's reviews of Aspen House and notice they get 4.5 out of 5 stars.

There are certainly more good reviews than bad and you can see some of them here.

