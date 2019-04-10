Wyoming Resort Sees Record Skier Days

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in northwest Wyoming is reporting its busiest season ever.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the resort recorded 715,100 skier days, which counts when people scan a ticket or season pass on their first run of the day.

The total was an increase of 80,600 skier days over last year's record numbers.

Resort spokeswoman Anna Cole says well-timed snow early in the season and in February and ideal skiing at the end of season contributed to the high skier numbers.

The resort recorded over 500 inches of snow during the winter.

In order to better handle the crowds, the resort is planning to make improvements in its transit, parking and mountain operations.